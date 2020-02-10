Bloomberg immigration plan calls for ending Trump policies that 'run counter to American values'

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWhat the Republican victory lap means for the Democratic Party Buttigieg targeting seven Super Tuesday states with ad campaign Democrats ramp up attacks on opponents in final pitch before New Hampshire MORE unveiled an immigration plan Monday, drawing a sharp contrast with President Trump Donald John TrumpBrad Pitt quips he has more time to give Oscars speech than John Bolton had to testify Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Trump to request 6 percent domestic cuts in .8 trillion budget MORE on his signature issue and promising to "end policies that run counter to our deepest values as Americans."



In a 10-page document, Bloomberg proposed a path to citizenship for the approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States, protections for beneficiaries of programs Trump has sought to end, an overhaul of immigration enforcement and border agencies and a moratorium on border wall construction.

The White House hopeful, who has been rising quickly in national polls, also called for an increase in legal immigration to fill labor market gaps and establishing a program to help immigrants better culturally adapt and naturalize.

“President Trump’s demonization of immigrants and his fueling of fear and hatred are an ugly chapter in American history that we must close,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “The fact is that immigration doesn’t threaten America, it strengthens America."

"America doesn’t need more of Trump’s fear mongering – what we need is a modern immigration system that honors our history and readies us for the future and, as president, I’ll get it done,” Bloomberg added.