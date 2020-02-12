Florida progressive group releases ads in Spanish urging Latino population to register to vote

Forward Florida Action, a progressive group and political action committee, has begun rolling out Spanish-language ads in south Florida in an effort to engage Latino voters and encourage them to vote.

The ads come as the deadline to register to vote in Florida's 2020 primary nears on Tuesday. The primary takes place March 17, exactly two weeks after Super Tuesday.

Florida, which is 25 percent Latino population and 17 percent black, is one of the key battleground states up for grabs this election season. In 2016, President Trump Donald John TrumpWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Biden, Warren on ropes after delegate shutout MORE won Florida by less than 1 percentage point.

South Florida has a particularly high Latino population compared to the rest of the state, particularly of Cuban, Puerto Rican, Dominican and Colombian heritage.

The ads play to those demographics, calling out Trump’s record on hurricane aid to Puerto Rico and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“We are so close to Latin America and the Caribbean, that Latin America policy becomes domestic policy,” Evelyn Pérez-Verdía, Forward Florida Action's adviser for Latino issues, told NBC.

The group was founded by former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) after he lost his bid for governor to Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisVideo of school officer threatening to shoot high schooler goes viral after student expelled FCC proposes million fine against man behind robocalls attacking Abrams, Gillum Florida Supreme Court rules convicted felons must pay fines, fees before voting MORE (R) in 2018. Gillum has said the goal of the organization is to get 1 million more people signed up to vote in this cycle before the Florida deadline to register for the general election on Oct. 5.