Hispanic Caucus campaign arm unveils non-Hispanic endorsements

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus's (CHC) campaign arm, Bold PAC, announced a slate of non-Hispanic House endorsements on Tuesday, including six Democratic challengers and six incumbents.

Bold PAC, whose primary mission is to grow the size of the CHC, mostly endorses Hispanic Democrats in the general election, but also throws its weight behind a group of non-Hispanic allies every cycle.

"While BOLD PAC Members are focused on electing Latino leaders to Congress, we are also doing our part to protect and expand our Democratic majority in the House of Representatives," said Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), the chairman of Bold PAC.

"By endorsing these candidates, we are continuing to build on the diverse coalition that helped Democrats take back the House in 2018," he added.

The Democratic challengers endorsed by Bold PAC for 2020 will be taking on a mix of big-name Republicans in relatively moderate districts, and Democratic targets in pivot districts.

For instance, the committee endorsed Tedra Cobb, an upstate New York politician, to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikCongress tiptoes toward remote voting The myth about Puerto Rican statehood that won't go away US Cyber Command leader says election security is agency's 'top priority' MORE (R-N.Y.), a young Republican standout who made her name as a vocal defender of President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin, Schumer brief Trump, expect coronavirus stimulus deal Tuesday US airlines drafting plans for potential shutdown: report White House hits CNN, MSNBC for cutting away from coronavirus briefing MORE during the impeachment investigation and trial.

Stefanik beat Cobb by nearly 14 points in 2018 while running as a moderate somewhat distant from Trump's rhetoric.

Bold PAC is also going after Rep. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawLawmakers ask Trump administration to help Gulf oil and gas producers Annual Congressional Dinner pushed back to June amid coronavirus concerns Pete Davidson noticeably absent from 'SNL' after complaints about show MORE (Texas), another young and vocal Republican from a relatively moderate district, by supporting challenger Sima Ladjevardian.

Ladjevardian was a top adviser for former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeFive Latinas who could be Biden's running mate The Hill's Campaign Report: Coronavirus hits 2020 race Biden appoints former O'Rourke aide as new campaign manager MORE (D-Texas), during both his Senate and presidential campaigns. The Iranian-born Ladjevardian took the Democratic primary by storm, filing shortly before the deadline with O'Rourke's blessing.

Bold PAC also endorsed Amy Kennedy, the wife of former Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-R.I.), to run against Rep. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewLone Democrat to oppose impeachment will seek reelection DCCC targets House GOP members over Trump administration response to coronavirus Ginsburg expresses hope amid a Senate she thinks is 'divided sharply' MORE (R-N.J.), who last year left the Democratic Party to support Trump against impeachment.

Rounding out the list of challenger endorsements are Jackie Gordon, an educator who's making a run for retiring New York GOP Rep. Peter King's Long Island district; businesswoman Brynne Kennedy, who's challenging Rep. Tom McClintock Thomas (Tom) Milller McClintockOvernight Energy: Panel gives chairman power to subpoena Interior | House passes bill to protect wilderness | House Republicans propose carbon capture bill | Ocasio-Cortez introduces bill to ban fracking House Natural Resources gives Grijalva power to subpoena Interior Overnight Energy: Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez bill would outlaw fracking | Emails show weather service employees frustrated by 'Sharpiegate' | House panel schedules vote to subpoena Interior MORE (R-Calif.); and Hilal Tipireini, a physician who's challenging Arizona GOP Rep. David Schweikert David SchweikertCarper staffer tests positive in Delaware The Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks This week: Senate balances surveillance fight with growing coronavirus concerns MORE after losing in a neighboring district to Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) in 2018.

Bold PAC also endorsed six sitting members seeking reelection who are not members of the CHC.

They are Democratic Reps. Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellBiden rolls out over a dozen congressional endorsements after latest primary wins Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Lawmakers grill Ticketmaster, StubHub execs over online ticketing MORE (N.J.), Grace Meng Grace MengTrump: I don't think using the phrase 'Chinese virus' creates a stigma China, pushing conspiracy theory, accuses US Army of bringing coronavirus to Wuhan CDC chief says it's wrong to call COVID-19 a 'Chinese virus' MORE (N.Y.), Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (Nev.), Josh Harder (Calif.), Tom Malinowski Thomas (Tom) MalinowskiSafety in sick leave Dems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Signs of trouble mar Trump deal with Taliban MORE (N.J.), and Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoM ad buy praises swing-district Democrats' environmental work Democrats plot new approach to win over rural voters The most expensive congressional races of the last decade MORE (N.Y.), who was briefly courted for entry into the CHC, but ultimately did not join.

“Having the Democratic Majority has allowed us to fight for hard-working families in Washington, hold President Trump accountable, and create solutions to our nation’s biggest problems," said Cárdenas in a statement.

"BOLD PAC is proud to stand alongside our colleagues who have fought to protect health care for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions, helped pass legislation to bring down the costs of prescription drugs for our seniors, and voted to protect our nation’s DREAMers. We need these Members back in Congress to continue our work for the American people,” he added.