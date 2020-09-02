Spanish-language Trump ad slams Biden on economy

President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE's campaign slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE in a new Spanish-language TV ad over the former vice president's handling of the economic recovery after the 2008 financial crisis.

The six-figure ad buy, which will run in Florida's Miami, Tampa and Orlando markets, focuses on Trump's economic message, a central element of the president's reelection campaign.

The new ad avoids the tit-for-tat accusations of socialism or authoritarianism that both the Trump and Biden campaigns have lobbed at each other in an effort to attract Hispanic voters with ties to Latin American countries under repressive regimes.

Instead, it focuses on Trump's economic message, an issue with broader appeal to Puerto Ricans in and around Orlando, for instance.

The ad starts with a close up image of Biden, and then cuts to headlines and Spanish-language news reports about the 2008 financial crisis.

"Joe Biden would devastate the economy," says a voice-over in Spanish. "His economic recovery was the worst."

The ad features images of a concerned couple, a close-up of a child and an urban environment with a siren blaring in the background, with a chyron quoting a Pew Research Center report on an upsurge in Latino child poverty in 2011.

"Our salaries stagnant, our children were impoverished," says the narrator. "Now Biden wants to raise our taxes."

The Trump campaign's claim that Biden would raise taxes for a majority of Americans has been a source of debate, as the Democratic nominee has vowed not to raise taxes for anyone making under $400,000 a year.

A number of independent analyses have found that Biden's tax plan would not directly raise taxes for anyone making under $400,000, but the fiscal burden of his corporate tax plan could land on taxpayers throughout the spectrum of income brackets, according to The Washington Post's Fact Checker.

The second half of the new ad focuses on Trump's record, touting the successes of the pre-pandemic economy.

"President Trump fights for us," says the narrator, with the ad cutting to a Telemundo broadcast reporting the drop in Latino unemployment. Latino unemployment in September 2019 hit its lowest rate ever recorded, 3.9 percent, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

"He achieved the lowest poverty [rate] in history," the narrator adds, speaking over a montage of workers, worksites and Trump signing orders and greeting people.

"He did it before, and he will do it again," concludes the narrator.