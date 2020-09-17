Hispanic Caucus members embark on 'virtual bus tour' with Biden campaign

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenThe Memo: Warning signs flash for Trump on debates Senate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden National postal mail handlers union endorses Biden MORE launched a "virtual bus tour" with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) on Wednesday, targeting Latino voters in Southern and Midwestern battleground states.
The virtual tour will run from east to west, with CHC members hosting events in different cities, hoping to encourage Latino voter participation and selling Biden's plans for the community.
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-PowellDebbie Mucarsel-PowellFlorida Democrat introduces bill to recognize Puerto Rico statehood referendum Mucarsel-Powell, Giménez to battle for Florida swing district Hispanic Caucus requests meeting with private detention center CEOs MORE (D-Fla.), the South Florida representative who kicked off the tour, said the program, called "Voy a Votar," meaning "I'm going to vote," shows Biden's respect for Hispanic communities.
The program was launched as both the Biden campaign and President TrumpDonald John TrumpBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power 'is invested in the attorney general' Military leaders asked about using heat ray on protesters outside White House: report Powell warns failure to reach COVID-19 deal could 'scar and damage' economy MORE's reelection effort have raised the volume on their Hispanic outreach to open Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Hispanic voters have come into focus for presidential campaigns as polls have tightened in states like Florida, where the Hispanic vote is crucial, and Biden's lead has expanded in states with smaller Hispanic populations, like Michigan and Wisconsin.
Still, the virtual bus tour will seek out Hispanic voters in states with relatively smaller populations, where a Hispanic minority could tip the balance of an election.
And the tour will target California and Texas, where about half of the country's entire Hispanic population lives, and down-ballot Democratic efforts will rely on high Hispanic participation.
CHC Chairman Rep. Joaquin CastroJoaquin CastroDemocratic lawmakers call for an investigation into allegations of medical neglect at Georgia ICE facility Lawmakers of color blast Trump administration for reportedly instructing agencies to end anti-bias training Top House Democrats call for watchdog probe into Pompeo's Jerusalem speech MORE (D-Texas) is expected to join the program Friday.
Voy a Votar will host events in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona and California.