New Mexico Democrat releases final Spanish-language ad in toss-up race

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.) released her final Spanish-language campaign ad Tuesday, appealing to Latino voters in a toss-up race for a seat Democrats flipped just two years ago.

Torres Small, a first-term lawmaker, made her pitch to Spanish speakers by talking about her immigrant grandmother in the 30-second spot.

"When my grandmother came to the United States, she came in search of a better life, of a democracy where her voice was important," Torres Small says in Spanish.

"It has been an honor to serve our community in Congress," she adds. "Now, I need your help and I humbly ask for your vote. Your vote is your power."

Torres Small is facing a tough challenge from Republican Yvette Herrell, whom Torres Small bested in a Democratic wave in 2018 by less than 2 percentage points.

The seat was previously held by conservative Republican Rep. Steve Pearce Stevan (Steve) Edward PearceFive Latinas who could be Biden's running mate New Mexico Dems brace for crowded race to succeed Udall The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority MORE, who launched an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018.

The district, which generally leans Republican, is ranked as a toss-up by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District is distinctive in that it covers an area roughly the size of Pennsylvania, but with a population of about 600,000 spread out across the district, which borders Mexico.

A third of the district is Latino, a relatively low figure in a state where Latinos make up 49 percent of the population.

Since winning the seat, Torres Small has been a moderate voice in Congress, often splitting from progressives in her party on major votes. She is one of 42 Democratic "frontliners" who helped the party win the House in 2018 by flipping GOP seats.

"I’ve worked so hard to represent the needs of our diverse district in Congress and it’s an honor to stand before New Mexicans and humbly ask for their votes once more,” said Torres Small in a statement.