Democratic Women's Caucus members endorse Cárdenas for party's House campaign chief

Several members of the Democratic Women's Caucus on Tuesday endorsed Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) to lead the party's House campaign arm heading into what's expected to be a challenging midterm election for Democrats.

Cárdenas is competing against Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in the 2022 election cycle after Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) stepped down from the role following disappointing 2020 results.

The new endorsements were revealed in a video where several Democratic congresswomen and former candidates talked about Cárdenas and his work running Bold PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) campaign arm.

Support for Cárdenas came from California Democratic Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard and Judy Chu, chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus; Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), a frontline member; and Rep.-elect Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.).

"I would not be going to Congress if Bold and Tony Cárdenas hadn't been willing to endorse me in a crowded primary," said Fernández, who will take over the seat vacated by Sen.-elect Ben Ray Luján (D).

Luján, a former Bold PAC and DCCC chair, is heading Cárdenas's whip list, which includes an assortment of members from the CHC, Asian Pacific American Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus and frontline moderates like Wild.

The video also included endorsements from Reps. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) and Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.). Both lost their races on Nov. 3 and are therefore ineligible to vote for the next DCCC chair, but their voices still carry weight in the contest.

The Women's Caucus endorsements come as the race between Cárdenas and Maloney appears to have tightened, with Maloney securing support from two key CHC members, Reps. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.) and Verónica Escobar (D-Texas), who had been expected to back Cárdenas.

Maloney has brought an outsider pitch to the race, vowing to reform digital campaigning and do away with antiquated polling systems, while focusing less on fundraising.

The jab at fundraising is a thinly veiled attack on Cárdenas, who has proved himself a prolific fundraiser, taking Bold PAC from a small operation protecting CHC incumbents to a nationwide organization that's contributed to more than 200 House candidates.

Cárdenas's allies, apart from touting his fundraising accomplishments, say he has a better understanding of campaigning among diverse communities, a skill that will be necessary for Democrats to protect their slim majority heading into 2022.

“Tony has been a remarkable leader and fundraiser, whose work has increased the diversity of Congress. As DCCC Chair, I know he will help us reach as many voters from as many communities as possible,” said Chu.

The Cárdenas camp has also highlighted his Bold PAC experience. The previous chairman, Luján, used Bold PAC as a stepping stone to the DCCC, where he engineered the 2018 election that returned Democrats to a majority in the House.

"As chair of Bold PAC, Tony has demonstrated an outstanding ability to lead the DCCC, to maintain our majority and increase it in what is likely to be a tough midterm election," said Roybal-Allard.