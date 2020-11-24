Democratic Women's Caucus members split endorsements for House campaign chief

Members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus on Tuesday split their endorsements for who should lead the party’s House campaign arm heading into what’s expected to be a challenging midterm election.

Several lawmakers backed Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), while others threw their support behind Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in the 2022 election cycle after Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosDemocratic Women's Caucus members endorse Cárdenas for party's House campaign chief Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19 Maloney vows to overhaul a House Democratic campaign machine 'stuck in the past' MORE (D-Ill.) stepped down from the role following disappointing 2020 results.

The new endorsements for Cárdenas were revealed in a video where several Democratic congresswomen and former candidates talked about his work running Bold PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) campaign arm.

Support for Cárdenas came from California Democratic Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard Lucille Roybal-AllardDemocratic Women's Caucus members endorse Cárdenas for party's House campaign chief Hispanic Caucus asks for Department of Labor meeting on COVID in meatpacking plants Democrats may bring DHS bill to House floor MORE and Judy Chu Judy May ChuDemocratic Women's Caucus members endorse Cárdenas for party's House campaign chief DHS opens probe into allegations at Georgia ICE facility Hispanic caucus report takes stock of accomplishments with eye toward 2021 MORE, chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus; Rep. Susan Wild Susan WildDemocratic Women's Caucus members endorse Cárdenas for party's House campaign chief Democratic Rep. Susan Wild wins reelection in Pennsylvania Congress must act to end US military aid to the Philippines MORE (Pa.), a frontline member; and Rep.-elect Teresa Leger Fernández (N.M.).

"I would not be going to Congress if Bold and Tony Cárdenas hadn't been willing to endorse me in a crowded primary," said Fernández, who will take over the seat vacated by Sen.-elect Ben Ray Luján (D).

The video also included endorsements from Reps. Donna Shalala Donna Edna ShalalaDemocratic Women's Caucus members endorse Cárdenas for party's House campaign chief The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC - Trump OKs transition; Biden taps Treasury, State experience Five House Democrats who could join Biden Cabinet MORE (Fla.) and Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.). Both lost their races on Nov. 3 and are therefore ineligible to vote for the next DCCC chair, but their voices still carry weight in the contest.

In a dear colleague letter that same day, eight other women from the caucus endorsed Maloney.

“We are supporting Sean Patrick Maloney for Chair of the DCCC because he understands the essential role women play in maintaining and expanding our majority. Sean will establish a dedicated Vice Chair for women’s recruitment and voter engagement – and ensure she has the resources and staff required to analyze women candidates and voters and create the plan for 2022,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letter was signed by Reps. Angie Craig (Minn.), Bonnie Watson Coleman Bonnie Watson ColemanDemocrats smell blood with new DHS whistleblower complaint New Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman wins Democratic primary MORE (N.J.), Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyGSA offers to brief Congress next week on presidential transition Biden aide: First Cabinet picks will be announced Tuesday, GSA holdup preventing background checks Democrats gear up for last oversight showdown with Trump MORE (N.Y.), Jackie Speier Karen (Jackie) Lorraine Jacqueline SpeierPentagon puts on show of force as questions circle on COVID-19 outbreak Candymakers meet virtually with lawmakers for annual fly-in, discuss Halloween safety COVID-19 sparks national security concerns with top brass in quarantine MORE (Calif.), Suzan DelBene Suzan Kay DelBeneHouse Democrats run late ads defending vulnerable DCCC chair House Democrats introduce bill to invest 0 billion in STEM research and education Democrats sense momentum for expanding child tax credit MORE, Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillOvernight Defense: Armed Services chairman unsold on slashing defense budget | Democratic Senate report details 'damage, chaos' of Trump foreign policy | Administration approves .8B Taiwan arms sales Democratic House chairman trusts Pentagon won't follow 'unlawful orders' on election involvement Overnight Defense: National Guard says no federal requests for election security help | Dems accuse VA head of misusing resources | Army official links COVID-19 to troop suicides MORE (N.J.), Mary Gay Scanlon Mary Gay ScanlonBipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely Progressive lawmakers call for United Nations probe into DHS 'human rights abuses' Democrats unveil bill to reduce police violence against people with mental illness MORE (Pa.) and Linda Sánchez (Calif.).

The Women's Caucus endorsements come as the race between Cárdenas and Maloney appears to have tightened, with Maloney securing support from two key CHC members, Sánchez and Rep. Verónica Escobar (Texas), who had been expected to back Cárdenas.

Maloney has brought an outsider pitch to the race, vowing to reform digital campaigning and do away with antiquated polling systems, while focusing less on fundraising.

The jab at fundraising is a thinly veiled attack on Cárdenas, who has proved himself a prolific fundraiser, taking Bold PAC from a small operation protecting CHC incumbents to a nationwide organization that's contributed to more than 200 House candidates.

Cárdenas's allies, apart from touting his fundraising accomplishments, say he has a better understanding of campaigning among diverse communities, a skill that will be necessary for Democrats to protect their slim majority heading into 2022.

“Tony has been a remarkable leader and fundraiser, whose work has increased the diversity of Congress. As DCCC chair, I know he will help us reach as many voters from as many communities as possible,” said Chu.

Luján, a former Bold PAC and DCCC chair, is heading Cárdenas's whip list, which includes an assortment of members from the CHC, Asian Pacific American Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus and frontline moderates like Wild.

Cárdenas supporters have highlighted his Bold PAC experience. The previous chairman, Luján, used Bold PAC as a stepping stone to the DCCC, where he engineered the 2018 election that returned Democrats to a majority in the House.

"As chair of Bold PAC, Tony has demonstrated an outstanding ability to lead the DCCC, to maintain our majority and increase it in what is likely to be a tough midterm election," said Roybal-Allard.

There are 88 Democratic women in the 116th Congress; that number is not expected to change dramatically for the incoming class. Many members have been reluctant to publicly voice their support for either Cárdenas or Maloney, in what remains as the last significant leadership race for House Democrats.

Updated on Nov. 25 at 10:31 a.m.