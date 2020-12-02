Gallego tapped to run Hispanic Caucus's campaign arm

Rep. Ruben Gallego Ruben GallegoCongress: Support the ARC Act to prevent amputations Hispanic Caucus endorses Castro for Foreign Affairs gavel Favorites emerge as Latino leaders press Biden to appoint 5 Hispanics to Cabinet MORE (D-Ariz.) was tapped to lead the Congressional Hispanic Caucus's (CHC) campaign arm Wednesday, taking over a body with growing influence in Washington.

Outgoing BOLD PAC Chair Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), who is widely credited with making the group a fundraising machine and helping bring several new Latino members to the House, said he’s “confident” Gallego will continue the “great work” of expanding the CHC.

“As the son of working-class immigrants and the first in his family to graduate from college, Ruben knows the hurdles that exist for candidates of color to enter politics. He understands the critical role BOLD PAC plays in supporting Latina/o congressional candidates early on. He knows that if we want to see our communities and experiences represented in the halls of Congress, if we want to have folks at the decision-making table who reflect the diversity of our nation — we need to play an active role in electing them,” Cárdenas said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gallego, who’s served three-terms so far in the House, is a Marine Corps veteran and the son of a Colombian mother and Mexican father.

The Arizona Democrat currently serves as the CHC's first vice chair, which puts him in line to lead the caucus in the next Congress, though he turned down the spot. Democratic Reps. Verónica Escobar (Texas) and Raúl Ruiz (Calif.) are currently running to head the CHC.

Gallego was also reportedly in consideration for posts in the upcoming Biden administration, including ambassador to the United Nations or secretary of the Navy.

He will be taking over a group that has seen its sway in the Capitol mushroom under Cárdenas’s leadership. BOLD PAC saw record fundraising for each of the three cycles he served as chairman, and the group credits its efforts with electing and reelecting 45 House members in 2020.

Cárdenas has translated his success atop BOLD PAC to launch a bid to run the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Gallego is also taking the top perch at BOLD PAC as Democrats look to reverse losses they suffered up and down the ballot with Hispanic voters this cycle. Underperformance with Latinos cost them two House seats and a presidential victory in Florida and helped Republicans fend of Democratic House challengers in Texas.