Top Latino group endorses Padilla for full Senate term

The Latino Victory Fund on Thursday endorsed Sen. Alex Padilla Alex PadillaCalifornia launches investigation into oil spill Five things to know about the California oil spill Officials look to ship anchor striking pipeline as possible cause of California oil spill MORE (D-Calif.) for his first election to the upper chamber seat after his appointment by Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomCalifornia experiences its driest summer since 1895 The Memo: Anti-democratic fears rise as GOP stokes election doubts Large retailers will be required to have 'gender neutral' toy sections under new California law MORE (D) in January.

Latino Victory played a role in the appointment process, throwing their weight behind Padilla for the Senate seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMexico urges more US investment in Central America to stem migration flows McCarthy raises nearly M so far this year Smarkets betting site makes Trump favorite in 2024 MORE.

“Alex Padilla’s career in public service is remarkable and unparalleled. He’s got the heart of an activist, the work ethic of the son of immigrants, the dedication of a public servant, and the grit and fire needed in the United States Senate,” said Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president and CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

While technically the 98th most senior senator in the chamber, Padilla has taken a central role in the Senate's immigration proceedings, scoring chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety.

While Padilla has been a vocal proponent of legalization for millions of undocumented immigrants, he has stopped short of saying he won't vote for a reconciliation package without immigration provisions, a move immigration advocates have called for.

So far, only four House members have taken that step: Reps. Jesús García (D-Ill.), Adriano Espaillat Adriano de Jesus Espaillat CabralIlhan Omar to Biden: 'Deliver on your promise to cancel student debt' Democrats grasping at straws on immigration Former Bad Boy rapper turned politician meets with US lawmakers MORE (D-N.Y.), Lou Correa Jose (Lou) Luis CorreaDemocrats weigh changes to drug pricing measure to win over moderates Democrats grasping at straws on immigration The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Government shutdown fears increase as leaders dig in MORE (D-Calif.) and Jimmy Gómez (D-Calif.), all members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Padilla is the first Hispanic U.S. senator from California, a state that is nearly 40 percent Hispanic.

His appointment eased some pressure within the state's Democratic Party, where the large Latino constituency had long demanded more representation at the statewide elected official level.

But it also raised questions among California's Black community, as Harris was the only Black woman in the Senate until her inauguration as vice president.

Still, Padilla is expected to win the Democratic primary and the general election in 2022 to serve his first full six-year term in the Senate.

"Latino Victory plays a vital role in elevating Latino leaders across the country to ensure voices from our community have a seat at the table at all levels of government. They advocated hard for my appointment to serve as California's first Latino senator, and I'm grateful to have their continued support as I’m running for a full term in the United States Senate,” said Padilla.