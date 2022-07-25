Top Pence aide appeared before grand jury investigating Jan. 6

Marc Short, a top aide to former Vice President Pence, testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, he confirmed Monday.

“I can confirm that I did receive a subpoena for the federal grand jury and I complied with that subpoena,” Short told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

ABC News first reported on Short’s testimony, saying it happened last week. The content of the subpoena and what Short told the grand jury is unclear, and he did not comment further.

The Justice Department has largely kept its investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks under wraps. Short is the most prominent former Trump administration who is known to have appeared before a grand jury in the matter.

The department is investigating the attacks on the Capitol, as well as a scheme to put forward fake electors in swing states that would give the vote to former President Trump.

Short served as chief of staff to Pence for nearly two years, including during the Jan. 6 riots.

Short previously sat for an interview with the House committee investigating the Capitol riots. Portions of that interview have been played during public hearings, including one hearing focused on the pressure campaign to get Pence to reject the electoral results and refuse to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Short has also said publicly that he warned Pence’s Secret Service agent days before Jan. 6 to raise concerns that then-President Trump could publicly turn on Pence.

Short, who also spent time as Trump’s legislative affairs director, has previously been critical of the committee’s composition as well as its focus on Trump’s culpability for Jan. 6 as opposed to security lapses or legislative fixes to prevent a similar event.