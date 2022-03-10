Former San Jose State sports medicine director charged with sexually assaulting student athletes

Former San Jose State University sports medicine director and athletic trainer Scott Shaw was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting female student athletes.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Shaw, 54, is being charged with civil rights violations after allegedly sexually assaulting students under the guise of treating them for injuries.

Four female student athletes allege that Shaw violated them between the years of 2017 and 2020, saying that he touched their breasts and buttocks without consent and without a legitimate purpose, according to the department.

Shaw is further alleged to have acted under color of law when he sexually assaulted victims due to his status as a state employee for the California State University system.

Shaw could face up to six years in prison if he is convicted of all counts, the Department of Justice said.



Shaw will face the charges in the U.S. District Court in San Jose. The date for his court appearance has not yet been set.