Jury rejects sexual assault claims against Deshaun Watson

A Texas jury on Friday rejected nine sexual assault claims against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by nearly two dozen women.

The New York Times reported that the 12-person jury decided not to charge Watson, who maintains his innocence, after being presented evidence by the Harris County district attorney’s office tied to nine out of 10 of the claims filed against him last year.

The 10th claim was not presented to the grand jury.

The claims, filed by massage therapists, accused Watson of exposing himself, touching women with his penis and kissing them against their will.

The first accusation against Watson was filed a year ago by massage therapist Ashley Solis, citing an alleged instance from March 2020. That claim was an impetus for many more women making public claims.

“We respect the grand jury’s decision,” said Johna Stallings, division chief of the adult sex crimes and human trafficking unit at the Harris County District Attorney’s office. “We will conclude the criminal proceedings in Harris County.”

During two depositions earlier Friday for civil cases, Watson cited his Fifth Amendment right, declining to answer any questions surrounding the accusations, said Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women who have accused Watson of harassment or assault.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, responded to the depositions by calling them a “media created event,” claiming that any lawyer would tell a client to refrain from answering questions if criminal charges were still possible.

Attorneys for Watson say he is innocent, claiming that the lawsuits are a “money grab” on the part of the women.