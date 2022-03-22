Almost half in new poll say Jackson should be confirmed

Almost half of the registered voters surveyed in a new poll — 47 percent — said the Senate should confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Another 19 percent in the Politico-Morning Consult survey said that she should not be confirmed, while 34 percent responded that they “don’t know” or had “no opinion” on the matter.

Of those respondents who identify as or lean toward Democrat, 75 percent said that the Senate should confirm Jackson, while only 4 percent disagreed.

Only 23 percent of Republicans or those who lean toward the GOP said that they think Jackson should be confirmed to the Supreme Court, while 36 percent said that she should not and 41 percent “don’t know.”

Republican senators plan tough questions for Jackson during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, stressing they will focus on her professional record instead of personal attacks.

Republicans largely acknowledge that they will be unable to stop Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court; however, the Senate Judiciary Committee includes several possible GOP presidential hopefuls who may use the hearings to make headlines.

The new poll of 2,005 registered voters was conducted March 18-21. The survey has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.