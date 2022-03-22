Josh Duggar defense requests delay in sentencing ‘to pursue additional information’

Former reality television star Josh Duggar and his defense team requested to delay his sentencing date Friday after he was convicted of possession of child pornography.

The defense team requested a 30-day continuance “to pursue additional information and documentation” on the case, KNWA reported.

In the motion, filed with the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville, Duggar’s team argued that it has been “more difficult scheduling meetings with Duggar than during ordinary times” due to COVID-19.

Scheduling problems for the defense team, led by attorneys Ian Murphy and Travis Story, “would be more easily resolved” if their request was granted, the motion said.

Murphy and Story claimed that they had conferred with the prosecution regarding their request for a continuance.

Duggar, the oldest son in the family that starred in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was arrested in April 2021 and found guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in December.

The court found that Duggar was in possession of at least 200 images of the sexual abuse of children ranging from toddler age to 12 years old.

Duggar previously admitted to molesting multiple underage girls, including his sister. No charges were filed in these cases.

Duggar will be sentenced on April 5 if the request by his team is not granted by the court. He faces up to 20 years in prison as well as up to $250,000 for each of the two counts related to child pornography.

The defense team requested extensions on file briefs and motions in February, which were granted by the court.

A final presentence investigation report, including a victim impact statement, and sentencing recommendation by the government were also submitted to the court Friday.