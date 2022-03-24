University of Michigan settling students’ sexual abuse lawsuit

The University of Michigan on Thursday reached a settlement agreement with students who demanded changes in the university’s handling of sexual assault on campus, according to a report by The Associated Press.

In the university’s deal with the students in federal court, the school will create a multidisciplinary committee which will be designed to protect those on the University of Michigan campus from sexual assault and abuse, the AP notes.

The committee, called the Coordinated Community Response Team (CCRT), will be made up of 30 members that include experts on Title IX and campus sexual abuse, reports the AP.

The committee will also include select faculty and administration members, as well as members of the community, the AP reports.

“I think, most importantly, [the committee] has representation from students and survivors,” said assistant professor of law at Wayne State University Nancy Cantalupo to the AP. “They will all have a seat at the table alongside the other experts that are on the CCRT.”

“And that will give them a direct line into the administration — and the upper levels of the administration — in terms of communicating their concerns and their needs,” Cantalupo added.

The University of Michigan was hit by allegations that came to light in 2020 from hundreds of men who alleged sexual assault by the deceased campus doctor, Robert Anderson, the outlet reports.

The school announced a $490 million settlement with those who accused Anderson, the AP reports.

Former University President Mark Schlissel was also removed from his position early this year, the AP notes, following the revelation of emails citing an inappropriate sexual relationship between him and a subordinate.