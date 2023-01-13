Exploring The Rise of Momternships

We’re in the midst of a historic labor shortage, and women account for many of our missing workers. Per U.S labor statistics, more than 2.2 million women left their jobs during the pandemic, largely owing to a lack of childcare facilities. About 80 percent of those were moms. They haven’t returned.

For employers, that’s a huge loss of talent, as well as an opportunity to build diverse, equitable teams. For those women yet to re-enter the workforce, it’s a time filled with trepidation owing to a weakened sense of self from being professionally disconnected for an extended period.

To be clear, the pandemic did not create this issue––growth in women’s participation in the workforce has been stagnating at less than 50 percent for the past 25 years. However, starting a new job, post-Covid 19, comes with its own challenges.

It can be even more daunting as women grapple with whether and how to return to work in a vastly different landscape––one where some jobs have disappeared, and others are vulnerable to automation. Taking into account how the labor force was growing pre-pandemic, 2.3 million fewer women are working now than would have been without the disruption.

Supporting working moms

Enter “momternships”, which have been specifically designed to support moms who want to return to work by way of mentorship, coaching, networking and on-the-job training. They fall under a form of returnships, which, strictly speaking, are nothing new.

The first of these programs originated about 20 years ago. Goldman Sachs then launched its first returnship initiative a little more than a decade ago.

Now, due to the current landscape, comeback career programs are becoming more popular, and are being offered by some of the largest Fortune 500 companies, including Walmart, Facebook and Apple.

The question that remains, of course, is do return-to-work professionals really need to start from scratch? After all, they’re educated, have great work experience, offer a mature professionalism, and are at a relatively stable stage of life. And because they were employed in the past, they understand how to work in teams and with differing personalities, and they’ve navigated tight deadlines and high-pressure situations.

While returnships are not without their flaws––some are paid, many are not. Others require the returnee to pay for their participation, and hiring can widely vary. Even though the name’s similarities to “internship” suggests that participants are low-level, inexperienced or temporary staffers––there are those who say they’ve been a lifeline; a perfect stepping stone to getting back into their careers.

The truth is, the companies now running returnships or momternships recognise that the bias against mid-career job hunters has been built on a myth. People who’ve interrupted their careers don’t show less drive; in fact, many crave a return to paid employment and, as a result, are a huge asset to the organization they wish to join.

Here are three companies that not only recognise the value that return-to-work professionals bring, they're also hiring.

Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. With its highly-regarded inclusive and diverse culture, it is consistently recognised as a Top 10 Place To Work. Not surprisingly, it is offering two great return-to-work programs. One is a 16-week paid returnship for professionals who are experienced in technology-centered work. The other is a career reboot, providing women who are returning after a career break access to resources, training, and mentorships.

PayPal

PayPal uploads its cultural values of collaboration, innovation, wellness and inclusion as its guide to making decisions and conducting business every day. It's currently offering a Recharge program, which pays special attention to women looking to re-enter the workforce. It offers the opportunity to participate in a bootcamp and apply for a six-week paid program geared toward helping qualified technologists make a smooth transition back into the workforce. The program is designed to increase its inclusive technology workforce, while also giving individuals who want to return to work an opportunity to expand their experience and network.

Microsoft

Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization to achieve more. It's currently offering a "springboard" as a return to work program. Specially designed for women who want to restart their careers, the training solves complex problems and mentorship that will help you in the second innings of your career. The duration of the program is 16 weeks and to be eligible, you must have had six months of minimum break and four years of minimum working experience.