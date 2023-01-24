Bottom Line: Antitrust lobbying heats up 

ANTITRUST

Live Nation Entertainment, the ticketing giant under scrutiny from Congress over its market dominance, hired Bloom Strategic Counsel to lobby on competition issues in the ticketing sector. Seth Bloom, former longtime general counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, will work on the account.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is fighting Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, hired Platinum Advisors DC to lobby on antitrust and mergers and video game industry issues. Daniel Sepulveda, former deputy assistant secretary of State in the Obama administration, will work on the account.

Biotech company Illumina, which faces scrutiny from regulators in the U.S. and European Union for its acquisition of cancer detection company Grail, hired Dentons Global Advisors Government Relations to lobby on federal antitrust policy and implementation. John Merrigan, a partner at the firm, will work on the account.

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Lowe’s Companies hired Boundary Stone Partners to lobby on implementation of rebate programs in the Inflation Reduction Act. Elizabeth Dalton, former principal deputy assistant secretary in the Obama administration’s Department of Energy, will work on the account.

The Bezos Earth Fund, an environmental nonprofit founded by Jeff Bezos, hired McGuireWoods Consulting to lobby on urban greening initiatives. Mona Mohib, former director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the Labor Department in the Clinton administration, will work on the account.

ExxonMobil Corp. hired Harbinger Strategies to lobby on domestic oil and gas industry issues. Steve ​Stombres, former chief of staff to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.), will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Moody’s Corp. hired Federal Hall Policy Advisors to lobby on issues related to ESG, credit risk, the ratings process and economic trends. Doug Nappi, former chief counsel on the Senate Banking Committee, will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.