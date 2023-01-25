trending:

Lobbying

Lobbying World: DeFazio, Bustos head to lobbying firms

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 01/25/23 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash

Former Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) joined Summit Strategies as a senior strategic adviser. DeFazio, who served as chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he is forging a “strategic collaboration” with the transportation-focused firm. The 18-term lawmaker, who retired at the end of last Congress, recently launched his own consulting practice.  

Mercury hired former Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) as co-chair of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office and head of its Illinois team. During her 10 years in Congress, Bustos served as co-chair of Democrats’ Steering and Policy Committee and was chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2020 election cycle.

Josh Hsu will join Jenner & Block as a partner in the firm’s government controversies and public policy litigation practice. Hsu most recently served as counsel to Vice President Harris.

Lawrence Bell will join the government affairs team at Cornerstone Government Affairs. Bell most recently served as deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Samm Gillard joined Strategic Marketing Innovations as a director. Gillard comes from the Department of Energy, where he served as technology development manager for battery research and development and worked on implementing the bipartisan infrastructure law’s battery supply chain program.

Luz Eleane Martínez joined Fulcrum Public Affairs as chief of staff. Martínez previously served as chief of staff and communications director for D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau. 

Theresa Fariello, a top lobbyist at United Airlines, joined the board of energy storage firm Energy Vault. She previously was deputy assistant secretary for international energy policy at the Department of Energy in the Clinton administration.

Lobbying World documents the top lobbying hires in the nation’s capital every week. Send tips to Karl at kevers@thehill.com. 

