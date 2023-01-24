trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying

Walmart increasing minimum wage to $14 an hour

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/24/23 3:03 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/24/23 3:03 PM ET
Getty Images

Retail giant Walmart announced on Tuesday it will increase store employees’ pay to $14 an hour, up from $12. 

In a company memo sent on Tuesday, President and CEO John Furner wrote that Walmart plans to invest in higher wages for associates, adding that the move will include “a mixture of associates’ regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates for thousands of stores, to ensure we have attractive pay in the markets we operate.” 

“We expect these raises will bring our U.S. average hourly wage to more than $17.50,” Furner wrote. “They’ll be reflected in March 2 paychecks.”

The chief executive added that the company is creating more high-paying positions within its auto care centers and will recruit more employees to earn their commercial driver’s licenses and become company truck drivers, who can earn up to $110,000 in the first year. 

Walmart will also add new college degrees and certificates to its Live Better U program, which covers tuition costs for full- and part-time employees, the memo reads. 

Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield told CNBC in a statement that starting in early March,  store employees will now make between $14 and 19 an hour, a boost from the $12 to 18 hourly wage they currently earn. 

Hatfield said that about 340,000 store employees will receive a raise with this move. 

Tags Google John Furner layoffs minimum wage Mircosoft Recession Spotify Wages and salaries Walmart Walmart

More Lobbying News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  4. GOP political operative sentenced to 18 months over illegal Russian ...
  5. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  7. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  8. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  9. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  10. Subsidies have boosted Affordable Care Act’s enrollment. It’s setting up a ...
  11. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  12. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  15. Ohio governor says FEMA will provide resources to East Palestine
  16. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  17. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  18. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video