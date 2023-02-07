Bottom Line: Amazon taps former House GOP antitrust aide

ANTITRUST

Amazon hired Jeffries Strategies to lobby on issues related to competition, data protection, privacy, intellectual property and intermediary liability. Stewart Jeffries, former Republican antitrust counsel on the House Judiciary Committee, will work on the account. Jeffries now represents Google, Meta and Amazon after contracting with each of the tech giants in recent months.

HEALTH CARE

The Future of Pharmacy Care Coalition, which is backed by pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens, hired Alston & Bird to push for a bill that would expand Medicare coverage to include pharmacist services. Tim Trysla, senior policy adviser at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the George W. Bush administration, will work on the account.

The National League of Nursing hired Taylor Strategies to push for nursing education programs at the Veterans Administration. Bettilou Taylor, former staff director of the Senate Appropriations labor, health and human services and education subcommittee, will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Embattled crypto exchange Binance Holdings hired Ice Miller to lobby on crypto industry issues. Jarrod Loadholt, former Democratic senior counsel on the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

Swedish fintech firm Klarna hired Invariant to lobby on buy now, pay later and short-term credit, among other issues. Carolyn Coda, former Republican law clerk for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

TAX

Mass media conglomerate Paramount Global hired Capitol Tax Partners to lobby on federal income tax issues. Sarah Shive, former senior counsel to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.