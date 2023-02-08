Lobbying World: Burr, Kind land on K Street

Former Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) joined DLA Piper as chair of the firm’s health policy strategic consulting practice shortly after retiring from Congress. The three-term senator served as the top Republican on the influential Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which oversees bills impacting health care companies. Burr opted not to seek reelection following a stock trading scandal at the onset of the pandemic.

Former Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) joined Arnold & Porter as a senior policy adviser. The 13-term lawmaker, who didn’t seek reelection last year, was a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee that draws significant lobbying attention over its tax focus.

Former Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Calif.) joined Dentons as a senior policy director. Denham, who lost reelection in 2018, comes from K&L Gates, where he was a registered lobbyist. The four-term lawmaker was a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Pfizer hired Angela Wiles as a senior director responsible for the company’s outreach to Senate Republicans. Wiles comes from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, where she was health policy director for then-chairman Burr.

Monument Advocacy hired Troy Stock as a principal in its technology practice. Stock most recently served as a policy counsel for the Senate Republican Policy Committee and previously was staff director on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform information technology subcommittee.

George Redden joined the KBS Group as head of the firm’s D.C. office. Redden most recently served as a senior policy aide to Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

Christina Saull joined APCO Worldwide as head of the firm’s transportation practice. Saull comes from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, where she was director of corporate communications, and is a former GOP Capitol Hill aide.

The U.S. Travel Association hired Ellen Davis as executive vice president of business strategy and industry engagement. Davis comes from the Consumer Brands Association, where she was executive vice president of industry engagement.