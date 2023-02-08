trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying

Lobbying World: Burr, Kind land on K Street

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 02/08/23 6:00 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 02/08/23 6:00 AM ET
K St.
Greg Nash
A K St. banner is seen in downtown Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Former Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) joined DLA Piper as chair of the firm’s health policy strategic consulting practice shortly after retiring from Congress. The three-term senator served as the top Republican on the influential Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which oversees bills impacting health care companies. Burr opted not to seek reelection following a stock trading scandal at the onset of the pandemic. 

Former Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) joined Arnold & Porter as a senior policy adviser. The 13-term lawmaker, who didn’t seek reelection last year, was a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee that draws significant lobbying attention over its tax focus. 

Former Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Calif.) joined Dentons as a senior policy director. Denham, who lost reelection in 2018, comes from K&L Gates, where he was a registered lobbyist. The four-term lawmaker was a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. 

Pfizer hired Angela Wiles as a senior director responsible for the company’s outreach to Senate Republicans. Wiles comes from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, where she was health policy director for then-chairman Burr. 

Monument Advocacy hired Troy Stock as a principal in its technology practice. Stock most recently served as a policy counsel for the Senate Republican Policy Committee and previously was staff director on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform information technology subcommittee. 

George Redden joined the KBS Group as head of the firm’s D.C. office. Redden most recently served as a senior policy aide to Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). 

Christina Saull joined APCO Worldwide as head of the firm’s transportation practice. Saull comes from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, where she was director of corporate communications, and is a former GOP Capitol Hill aide.

The U.S. Travel Association hired Ellen Davis as executive vice president of business strategy and industry engagement. Davis comes from the Consumer Brands Association, where she was executive vice president of industry engagement.

Tags hires Jeff Denham K Street lobbying Richard Burr Ron Kind

More Lobbying News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  2. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  3. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  4. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  5. Memphis police officer texted picture of Tyre Nichols following beating
  6. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  7. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  8. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  9. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  10. Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address
  11. Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response
  12. Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
  13. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  14. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  15. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  16. Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
  17. The five biggest moments from Biden’s State of the Union address
  18. Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video