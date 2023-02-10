Is Gen Z The Most Disconnected Generation in the Workplace?

It can be easy to mock Generation Z, aka Gen Z. Born in the age of technology (that is, between 1996 and 2012), those Snapchat-loving multitaskers, with short attention spans and “entitlement issues”, have certainly accumulated their fair share of negative stereotypes, particularly in the workplace.

For one, it’s said they’re addicted to technology and can’t handle face-to-face interactions. They also expect too much from the brands and companies they interact with. They ask for bigger pay and better perks, and they want to be rewarded quickly. One survey revealed more than 75 percent of Gen Z members believe they should be promoted in their first year, and 32 percent believe they deserve a promotion within the first six months of working.

However, there’s so much we can learn from this next generation of professionals. Gen Z––who officially surpassed the number of millennials in the workplace in 2019––now represents the most racially and ethnically diverse generation in U.S. history.

Currently, more than half of all children in the U.S. are multiracial or biracial––and by 2043, that number is expected to rise to 60 percent. It’s no surprise, then, that this highly collaborative cohort cares deeply about others and now ranks diversity and inclusion in the workplace as not just a preference, but a requirement.

Purpose and meaning

Gen Z is also looking for employers that give them purpose and meaning, and want to help them make the world a better place. In a recent study, 31 percent of Gen Z respondents said they would turn down a job if a company had poor sustainability and ethics.

They’re frustrated that employers are often merely paying lip service to issues like mental health support, pay equality, and corporate responsibility. And they’re insisting we rewrite a new script for work––one that values career progression and personal development over financial reward. Gen Zers want it all, and are willing to work hard for the right employers.

Except, they can’t seem to find the right employers, and they aren’t happy or satisfied. Gen Z members are switching jobs at a staggering 134 percent higher rate than before the pandemic, compared to 24 percent more for millennials.

This isn’t that surprising considering many graduated college and then entered a post-pandemic workforce that has largely gone remote, stifling their professional growth and making them feel adrift and alone. For the rest of their lives, the time the world stopped will be seared in Gen Z’s collective memory. Now, they’re struggling to feel connected, and according to a 2022 Gallup Poll, 54 percent of Gen Z employees, slightly higher than any other generation, are completely ambivalent or not engaged at work.

Employers play a crucial role in connecting new and early-career employers to their organization. According to the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), companies with a demonstrated social impact, drivers for upward mobility and opportunities for creativity and adventure are favored by Gen Z workers.

Below, you'll find three companies with great opportunities for Generation Z (and others), thanks to their exceptional diversity and inclusion policies.

