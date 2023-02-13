trending:

Lobbying

Portman joins right-leaning think tank AEI as public policy fellow

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 02/13/23 10:21 AM ET
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
Peter Afriyie
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is seen during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing entitled, “Social Media’s Impact on Homeland Security” on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Former Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) joined the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) as a distinguished visiting fellow for public policy, the conservative-leaning think tank announced Monday.

Portman will focus on several issues, including free trade expansion, U.S.-China relations, U.S.-Russia relations, the war in Ukraine, worker training, retirement security and “U.S. budget and entitlement reform.” 

The Ohio Republican, who served two terms in the Senate and six in the House, retired at the end of last Congress. Portman was seen as a highly respected bipartisan negotiator, helping secure passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law and additional Ukraine aid. 

Portman opted not to run for reelection, citing the difficulty of getting bipartisan legislation passed in an increasingly divided Congress.

Portman will take part in AEI’s American Dream Initiative, which aims to boost upward mobility for low-income Americans through reforms to workforce development, vocational education and housing policy. 

Republicans frequently lean on AEI for policy help. The think tank’s scholars are pushing Republicans to reduce Medicare and Social Security benefits as part of their proposed budget cuts, arguing that the programs will soon be insolvent without overhauls. 

Portman is the second senator from the last Congress — and the 11th lawmaker — to find a new job after leaving Capitol Hill. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) joined law and lobbying giant DLA Piper last week.

