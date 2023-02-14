trending:

Lobbying

Bottom Line: News Corp, Apple add lobbying firepower

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 02/14/23 6:00 AM ET
ANTITRUST

Fox News parent company News Corp hired the CGCN Group to lobby on intellectual property issues and competition policy. It’s the first outside hire in years for the media conglomerate, which is pushing Congress to crack down on antitrust abuses by Big Tech companies. John Stipicevic, former deputy chief of staff for floor and member services for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), will work on the account.

Apple hired Covington & Burling to lobby on issues related to trade, intellectual property and public health matters. The International Trade Commission last month ruled that Apple infringed on medical device AliveCor’s patents, threatening Apple Watch imports and setting up a decision from the Biden administration. Covington’s Shara Aranoff, former chair of the U.S. International Trade Commission, will work on the account. 

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Renewable energy storage companies esVolta, Eolian and Plus Power hired Putala Strategies to lobby for preferential tariff treatment of certain battery technologies “necessarily to ensure a reliable and efficient electric grid.” They’ll get lobbying help from Christopher Putala, who served as a senior aide to President Biden during his tenure as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

HEALTH CARE

The National Hockey League hired Cornerstone Government Affairs to lobby on the Personal Health Investment Today Act, which would allow flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts to pay for youth sports fees, gym memberships and other fitness activities. Chris Hodgson, former deputy floor director for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), will work on the account. 

DEFENSE

Raytheon Technologies hired The Roosevelt Group to lobby on defense appropriations legislation and the upgraded F-35 engine program. John Simmons, former longtime Republican appropriations and military aide in the House, will work on the account. 

TECHNOLOGY 

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld for help navigating CHIPS and Science Act implementation. Josh ​Teitelbaum, former deputy assistant secretary for textiles, consumer goods and materials at the Commerce Department, will work on the account. 

Oracle America hired the Jeff Miller Group to lobby the Department of Veterans Affairs. Former Rep. Jeff Miller (R-Fla.), who served as chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.

