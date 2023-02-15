Lobbying World: Top White House aide leaves for K Street

Senior White House aide Shuwanza Goff will join the lobbying team at Cornerstone Government Affairs. Goff most recently was deputy assistant to President Biden and deputy director of White House legislative affairs, where she had a close relationship with House Republicans and Democrats. She previously served as director of legislative operations for Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.).

Former Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) joined the American Enterprise Institute as a distinguished visiting fellow for public policy. Portman, who served two terms in the Senate and helped push through the bipartisan infrastructure bill, will work on issues ranging from U.S.-China relations to budget and entitlement reform at the right-leaning think tank.

Matt Leggett joined K&L Gates as a partner in the firm’s D.C. office. Leggett comes from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where he served as Republican chief counsel. He previously served as chief counsel on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Tarplin, Downs & Young hired Laura Friedel as a partner. Friedel comes from the Senate Appropriations Committee, where she served as Republican staff director and clerk for the subcommittee that oversees funding at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The BGR Group hired Steven Pfrang as a vice president. Pfrang most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Work and Welfare.

Narrative Strategies hired Nick DeSarno as a senior adviser. DeSarno most recently served as director of digital and policy communications at the Public Affairs Council.

