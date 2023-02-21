Bottom Line: Apartment trade group lobbies up

Housing

The National Apartment Association, which represents landlords and property managers, hired Invariant to lobby on housing affordability and supply issues, consumer reporting and fair housing policy. The group is pushing back on President Biden’s efforts to boost renter protections and enact other housing rules amid sky-high rents. Dena Baron Smith, former longtime GOP professional staffer on the House Appropriations Committee, will work on the account.

Financial Services

The ​Investment Company Institute, which lobbies on behalf of investment funds, hired Harbinger Strategies to lobby on a bill to allow for electronic investor disclosures and the implementation of the SECURE 2.0 Act, a recently passed law to overhaul retirement savings plans. Steve Stombres, former chief of staff to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.), will work on the account.

Defense

Simulation software firm Slingshot Aerospace hired Invariant to lobby on Space Force personnel training and traffic management. Paul Arcangeli, former longtime Democratic staff director of the House Armed Services Committee, will work on the account.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems hired the S-3 Group to lobby on fiscal year 2024 defense appropriations legislation. John Scofield, former Republican communications director on the House Appropriations Committee, will work on the account.

Health Care

Altria Client Services hired Harbinger Strategies to lobby on tobacco and tax policy. Congress hasn’t raised federal tobacco taxes in 14 years despite pleas from lung health advocates. John O’Neill, former Republican tax counsel on the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

Gilead Sciences hired the Tiber Creek Group to lobby on issues related to Medicare reimbursement and HIV. Jonathon Jones, former chief of staff to Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.