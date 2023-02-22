trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying

Lobbying World: Top antitrust lawmaker to leave Congress 

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 02/22/23 6:00 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 02/22/23 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) will leave Congress in June to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, the state’s largest charitable organization.

His departure will leave Congress without one of its top supporters of antitrust reforms aimed at curbing the power of tech giants. Cicilline was chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, which in 2021 advanced a series of antitrust bills.

While many of those measures were defeated, bills to hike merger fees and boost state antitrust lawsuits became law.

Recently formed lobbying firm Actum hired Leticia Mederos and Kevin Kelly as partners in its D.C. office. Mederos previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

Actum, which was launched by former Mercury lobbyists, hired Mederos and Kelly away from Clark Hill, along with four others who were at the law and lobbying firm. 

Trading firm Susquehanna International Group hired Tony Sayegh as head of public affairs. The longtime GOP communicator comes from advisory firm Teneo and previously served as assistant secretary for public affairs at the Trump Treasury Department. 

Emily Michael joined the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, a top pharmaceutical industry lobbying group, as director of federal government relations. Michael previously served as legislative director for Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s oversight panel. 

Joshua Thomas joined Home Depot as senior manager for government relations. Thomas comes from the House Homeland Security Committee, where he served as a Democratic professional staff member. 

The Global Business Alliance, a lobbying group representing international companies, hired Matt Jackson as director of government affairs. Jackson previously served as chief of staff for former Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.).

Lobbying World documents the top lobbying hires in the nation’s capital every week. Send tips to Karl at kevers@thehill.com.

Tags David Cicilline hires Home Depot lobbying Rosa DeLauro

More Lobbying News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  2. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  3. Residents in 22 states preparing for potentially record-breaking winter storm
  4. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  5. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  6. Trump labels Fox News ‘RINO’ network over DeSantis coverage 
  7. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  8. What Putin’s speech reveals about his plans in Ukraine
  9. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  10. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  11. Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug ...
  12. Nikki Haley: Bernie Sanders is ‘exactly the reason’ mental competency tests ...
  13. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  14. Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
  15. Georgia grand jury on Trump interference recommended multiple ...
  16. Trump rages against New York Post after DeSantis profile
  17. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  18. Seattle becomes first city to outlaw caste discrimination
Load more

Video

See all Video