Lobbying World: Top antitrust lawmaker to leave Congress 

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) will leave Congress in June to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, the state’s largest charitable organization.

His departure will leave Congress without one of its top supporters of antitrust reforms aimed at curbing the power of tech giants. Cicilline was chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, which in 2021 advanced a series of antitrust bills.

While many of those measures were defeated, bills to hike merger fees and boost state antitrust lawsuits became law.

Recently formed lobbying firm Actum hired Leticia Mederos and Kevin Kelly as partners in its D.C. office. Mederos previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

Actum, which was launched by former Mercury lobbyists, hired Mederos and Kelly away from Clark Hill, along with four others who were at the law and lobbying firm.

Trading firm Susquehanna International Group hired Tony Sayegh as head of public affairs. The longtime GOP communicator comes from advisory firm Teneo and previously served as assistant secretary for public affairs at the Trump Treasury Department.

Emily Michael joined the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, a top pharmaceutical industry lobbying group, as director of federal government relations. Michael previously served as legislative director for Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s oversight panel.

Joshua Thomas joined Home Depot as senior manager for government relations. Thomas comes from the House Homeland Security Committee, where he served as a Democratic professional staff member.

The Global Business Alliance, a lobbying group representing international companies, hired Matt Jackson as director of government affairs. Jackson previously served as chief of staff for former Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.).

