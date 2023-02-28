trending:

Bottom Line: Student loan giant adds new firm

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 02/28/23 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash

Navient Solutions hired Tiger Hill Partners to lobby on student loan issues. Navient has faced lawsuits and congressional scrutiny over its loan servicing practices, most recently settling with 39 states to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive tactics. Milan Dalal, former Democratic staff director on the Senate Banking Committee’s subcommittee on securities, insurance and investments, will work on the account. 

​Pernod Ricard USA hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to lobby on corporate tax, international trade and agricultural issues. Nadeam Elshami, former chief of staff to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

Venus Aerospace, a company developing hypersonic drones and planes, hired H4 Advisors to lobby on Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization and related issues. Naveen Rao, former Republican counsel on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s aviation panel, will work on the account.

EV Transportation Services, a company developing electric utility vehicles, hired O’Neill and Associates to lobby on issues surrounding the U.S. Postal Service’s electric vehicle fleet. Jim Gordon, former senior policy adviser to Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), will work on the account.

Manufacturing company Milliken & Co. hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby on implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act. Ed Pagano, former Senate liaison for former President Obama, will work on the account.  

Thermal management company Modine Manufacturing hired Michael Best Strategies to lobby on Inflation Reduction Act implementation and oversight and HVAC regulation. Lucia Alonzo, former policy aide to former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), will work on the account. 

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.

