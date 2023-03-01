Lobbying World: New group wants Congress to investigate UFOs

Former U.S. Navy pilot Ryan Graves launched Americans for Safe Aerospace, an advocacy group that will push Congress and the Biden administration to expand investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and share more details with the public. The Pentagon has yet to explain the existence of several UAPs identified by military pilots. Susan McCue, former chief of staff to Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.), who successfully pushed for Pentagon funding to investigate UAPs, will advise the group, along with former Politico defense editor Bryan Bender.

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) joined Actum as co-chair of the recently launched lobbying and consulting firm’s strategic advisory board. The three-term lawmaker was a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and served as vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus

Longtime National Rifle Association (NRA) lobbyist Jason Ouimet joined Shumaker Advisors as senior vice president of federal affairs. Ouimet spent 18 years with the NRA, most recently leading the gun group’s Institute for Legislative Action. The NRA said it will search for an interim executive director.

Mike Ricci joined public affairs firm Seven Letter as a partner. Ricci most recently served as communications director for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and previously was communications director for Speakers Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and John Boehner (R-Ohio.)

Longtime lobbyist Denise Bode launched Constitution Partners, a bipartisan lobbying firm. Bode departed from Michael Best Strategies, where she was managing director, and brought along Patrick Firth and Emily Green from the firm. Bode previously was CEO of the American Wind Energy Association and president of the Independent Petroleum Association of America.

The Climate Leadership Council, a group backed by oil companies that is pushing for a carbon tax to fight climate change, hired Conner Brace as director of policy and government relations. Brace previously was associate deputy assistant secretary for House affairs at the Department of Energy. He most recently was senior government affairs manager at the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association.

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America named Allison Jaslow as its next CEO. An Iraq veteran, Jaslow is the organization’s first first woman and openly gay CEO. She previously served as chief of staff to former Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) and was executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The American Beverage Association named Kevin Keane as its interim president and CEO. Keane, who has been a government affairs executive with the group since 2005, will succeed Katherine Lugar, who recently was named executive vice president for global corporate affairs at Hilton.

Lobbying World documents the top lobbying hires in the nation’s capital every week. Send tips to Karl at kevers@thehill.com.