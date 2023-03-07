trending:

Bottom Line: Newsmax adds lobbyists in DirecTV dispute

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 03/07/23 6:00 AM ET
Newsmax hired Squire Patton Boggs to lobby on issues involving its dispute with DirecTV, which dropped Newsmax after the carrier said it refused to pay millions of dollars in licensing fees to broadcast the conservative network. That prompted outrage from high-profile Republican lawmakers, who are threatening investigations into DirecTV. Former Rep. Jack Kingston (R-Ga.) and Thomas Andrews, former director of member services for then-Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), will work on the account.

Spotify hired H&M Strategies to lobby on issues related to online music streaming and competition in the online mobile app ecosystem. Ralph ​Hellmann, former policy director to former Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), will work on the account.

Health Care

Novartis hired Tarplin, Downs & Young to lobby on Inflation Reduction Act implementation, the 340B drug pricing program and affordability and reimbursement issues. Jennifer Young, former assistant secretary for legislation at the Department of Health and Human Services, will work on the account.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals hired The Conafay Group to lobby for additional medical and disease research. Darin Gardner, former chief of staff to House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger (R-Texas), will work on the account.

​Advocates for Community Health, an advocacy group representing health centers, hired Tarplin, Downs & Young to lobby for reauthorization of the Community Health Center Fund, which expires Sept. 30. Pam Smith, former Democratic staff director of the Senate Health Committee, which oversees the funding, will work on the account. 

Financial Services

Charles Schwab & Co. hired 1607 Strategies to lobby on financial services issues. Emily ​Threadgill, former director of member services at the Republican National Committee, will work on the account.

