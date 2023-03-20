Bottom Line: TikTok contracts with former congressman

Technology

TikTok hired Dentons to lobby on issues related to internet technology and regulation of content platforms. Former Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Calif.) will work on the account.

The Biden administration is threatening to ban the Chinese-owned social media platform unless it is sold to another company. Lawmakers and government officials are concerned that American data isn’t safe on the app.

Transportation

The Boeing Co. hired Subject Matter to lobby on Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization legislation. Congress passed a bill to overhaul the agency’s oversight after it certified Boeing 737 MAX planes that would later crash due to a malfunction.

Lawmakers are expected to pass a bill this year to fund the FAA, which has struggled with near-misses and a recent system meltdown. Cedric Grant, former chief of staff to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.

Spaceflight, a company that specializes in launching satellites, hired FTI Government Affairs to lobby on upcoming defense spending bills. Russ Kelley, former Democratic counsel on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, will work on the account.

Energy and Environment

Marathon Petroleum hired Prince Street Strategies to lobby on fuel and energy policy. Margaret ​Caravelli, former Republican senior counsel on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, will work on the account.

Earthjustice hired Mehlman Consulting to lobby on the 2023 Farm Bill, which will dictate how food is grown in the U.S. over the next five years. David Thomas, former chief of staff to Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

Health Care

IHRSA – The Global Health and Fitness Association hired Fierce Government Relations to lobby for the Personal Health Investment Today Act, which would allow individuals to use flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts to pay for health memberships, youth sports leagues and other forms of exercise.

Kate Hull, former GOP staff director for the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee’s aging subcommittee, will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.