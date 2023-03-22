Lobbying World: Top Pelosi staffer joins tax lobbying firm

Katherine Mongé, former senior counsel to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will join Capitol Tax Partners as a partner. Mongé joined Pelosi’s office in 2013 as a tax policy adviser and was a lead negotiator on the Inflation Reduction Act. Pelosi said in a statement that Mongé was “involved at the highest level of every major economic initiative of the last decade.”

Fox Corp. promoted Kristopher Jones to executive vice president and head of government relations. Jones joined Fox in 2013 as director of government relations. He will take the top lobbyist spot previously held by Danny O’Brien, a former Biden aide, who recently left the company.

Hera Abbasi joined Mastercard as vice president of global public policy. Abbasi most recently was a government and regulatory affairs executive at IBM. She previously served as a congressional adviser at the State Department.

Ken Field joined Hogan Lovells as a partner and head of the firm’s health care antitrust practice. Field previously served as a mergers attorney at the Federal Trade Commission and most recently was the health care practice leader at Jones Day.

LSN Partners elevated Tom Quinn to managing partner of its federal practice. Quinn joined the firm in 2021 after spending 15 years with Van Scoyoc Associates. He previously was legislative director and appropriations associate for former Rep. Pete Visclosky (D-Ind.).

The Healthcare Distribution Alliance hired Kirsten Wing as director of federal government affairs. Wing most recently was federal relations director at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and previously served as health policy adviser to former Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.).

The Outdoor Industry Association named Kent Ebersole as its president. Ebersole joined the organization as interim executive director in August 2022.

The Clyde Group hired Marianne Kaiser as senior vice president of creative and digital. She previously was creative director at health care-focused advertising firm the Fingerpaint Group.

