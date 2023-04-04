trending:

Lobbying

Bottom Line: JetBlue adds more lobbyists amid merger fight

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 04/04/23 6:00 AM ET
K St.
Greg Nash
A K St. banner is seen in downtown Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Infrastructure

​JetBlue Airways hired Thorn Run Partners to lobby on the proposed JetBlue-Spirit merger. Yul Edwards, former chief of staff to Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.), will work on the account. The lobbying contract came before the Biden administration sued to block the merger, arguing that it would lead to higher fares and fewer choices. JetBlue hired at least two outside lobbying firms leading up to the decision.

The office of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) hired Navigators Global to lobby on infrastructure, utilities, education and tribal issues. John Tahsuda, former senior counsel to ex-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, will work on the account.

Technology

Netflix hired Mehlman Consulting to lobby on issues related to consumer data privacy, children’s privacy and online safety, telecommunications and broadband. Bruce Mehlman, former assistant secretary of commerce for technology policy, will work on the account.

Dell Technologies hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby on issues related to federal funding, international affairs and national security. Former Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) and Casey Higgins, trade counsel to former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), will work on the account.

Health Care

Quest Diagnostics hired Tarplin, Downs & Young to lobby on Medicare reimbursement issues. Jennifer Young, former assistant secretary for legislation at the Department of Health and Human Services, will work on the account. 

The Psychedelic Medicine Coalition hired the Conafay Group to lobby for expanded research on alternative psychedelic health treatments. Darin Gardner, former chief of staff to House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger (R-Texas), will work on the account. 

Defense

General Dynamics hired the Nickles Group to lobby on annual defense authorization and appropriations bills. Luke Holland, chief of staff to former Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), will work on the account.

