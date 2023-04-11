trending:

Bottom Line: Pfizer hires McCarthy-linked lobbyists

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 04/11/23 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash
A K St. banner is seen in downtown Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 30, 2023.

HEALTH CARE

Pfizer hired the CGCN Group to lobby on health care policy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing issues. John Stipicevic, former deputy chief of staff for floor and member services for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), will work on the account. 

The hiring comes as House Republicans take aim at pharmacy benefit managers, a top target of the pharmaceutical industry. The Biden administration recently opted not to force Pfizer to lower the price of a prostate cancer drug that costs up to $180,000 annually per patient following a lobbying push.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America hired Bose Public Affairs Group to lobby on health care reforms and biopharmaceutical and life science issues. Public affairs adviser Roger Harvey will work on the account.

AVIATION

FedEx Corp. hired Invariant to lobby on Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization, airport infrastructure, labor competition in the airline industry and U.S. relations with trade partners. Maia Hunt Estes, former chief of staff to former Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.), will work on the account.

Blue Origin, a space exploration and aerospace company owned by Jeff Bezos, hired Actum to lobby on appropriations bills and national security launch issues. Kevin Kelly, former Democratic clerk on the Senate Appropriations Committee, will work on the account. 

Blue Origin also hired J. Sullivan Advocacy to lobby on NASA authorization and appropriations. Former House GOP appropriations aide Juliane ​Sullivan will work on the account. 

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

CTIA – The Wireless Association hired Resolution Public Affairs to lobby on wireless industry issues. Heather McHugh, former legislative director to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), will work on the account. 

AT&T hired Baker & Hostetler to lobby on wireless spectrum, broadband availability and deployment, cybersecurity and privacy issues. Kevin Edgar, former Republican chief counsel on the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

FOOD

Meat processing giant JBS USA hired Cornerstone Government Affairs to lobby on issues related to sustainability and workforce in food and agriculture production. Laverne ​Hubert, former chief counsel for Republicans on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, will work on the account.

