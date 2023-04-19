Lobbying World: Klain, Barr land new gigs

Former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain rejoined multinational law firm O’Melveny as a partner and head of the firm’s strategic counseling and crisis management practice. The longtime President Biden aide, who left the White House in late January, was a partner at O’Melveny from 1999 to 2004.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr joined the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce as head of its newly launched Center for Legal Action, which will challenge numerous Biden administration rules. Barr served as attorney general under former Presidents Trump and George H. W. Bush.

Crossroads Strategies hired Cheryl Jaeger as a principal and Ivelisse Porroa-Garcia as a senior vice president. Jaeger previously served as a senior policy adviser to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.). Porroa-Garcia previously was policy director for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

David Ransom joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a shareholder. Ransom was a longtime partner at McDermott Will & Emery and previously served as senior communications and policy adviser to former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.).

The Bockorny Group hired Eric Bohl as a principal and head of the firm’s agriculture practice. Bohl previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) and former Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.).

The Retail Industry Leaders Association hired Courtney Titus Brooks as vice president of tax. Titus Brooks most recently was director of federal government relations at the National Federation of Independent Business. She previously served as legislative director for former Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.).

Pat Cleary, longtime president and CEO of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, will step down at the end of 2023. He spent 12 years leading the organization, which aims to find a successor within six months. Cleary previously served as deputy assistant secretary of policy at the Labor Department in the Reagan administration.

Brett Scott joined Dentons Global Advisors as an associate partner. Scott previously served as a senior government affairs officer at the Trump Department of Transportation.

Janet Nice joined Chartwell Strategy Group as a director. She most recently served as a legislative assistant to Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.).

