trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying

Former Rep. Crowley registers as TikTok lobbyist

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 04/20/23 11:48 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 04/20/23 11:48 AM ET
Greg Nash

Former Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.), who was the No. 4 House Democrat before losing a primary challenge to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in 2018, registered as a lobbyist for TikTok as lawmakers weigh banning the social media platform. 

Crowley, a senior policy director at multinational law firm Dentons, lobbied on TikTok’s behalf in the first quarter of 2023, according to a disclosure filed Thursday. Former Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Calif.) was also part of Dentons’s lobbying team. 

That came as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced a bipartisan grilling before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where numerous lawmakers said TikTok should be banned in the U.S.

Lawmakers cited privacy and national security risks stemming from the company’s ties to the Chinese government, along with harmful content on the app. 

Crowley and Denham helped Chew land meetings with lawmakers ahead of the tense hearing, Politico reported last month. 

In an effort to win Congress over, TikTok is aggressively expanding its roster of outside lobbyists, which now includes former top aides to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). 

The company also boasts links to the Biden administration. Its communications team includes Jamal Brown, who was Biden’s national press secretary in 2020 and a Pentagon spokesperson under Biden. 

TikTok is getting strategic advice from consulting giant SKDK, whose co-founder Anita Dunn is a top Biden adviser. The social media company hired another former Biden aide last month.

The Biden administration has said that TikTok is a national security threat and is pushing the company to break off from its Chinese parent company. But the administration said last month that a U.S. ban must come from Congress. 

Amid a flurry of lobbying and D.C.-area ads from TikTok, momentum for ban has appeared to slow for the time being. Progressive lawmakers, including Ocasio-Cortez, have come out against prohibiting the app. 

Chew told lawmakers last month that TikTok is not controlled by the Chinese government and that U.S. user data is stored with an American company. Still, the Chinese government has vocally opposed efforts to force a sale of TikTok. 

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Anita Dunn Chuck Schumer Jeff Denham Joe Biden Joe Crowley Kevin McCarthy lobbying lobbyist Nancy Pelosi Shou Zi Chew tiktok TikTok TikTok ban

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Lobbying News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  2. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  3. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  4. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  5. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  7. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  8. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  9. Dan Bongino out at Fox News
  10. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  11. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  12. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  13. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  14. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  15. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  16. Carnival bans cruise passengers over video of fishy behavior: ‘They will not ...
  17. SpaceX’s Starship explodes after launch of test flight — but that wasn’t ...
  18. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
Load more

Video

See all Video