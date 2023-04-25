Bottom Line: Bud Light parent company hires GOP lobbyist

Corporate Reputation

Anheuser-Busch Companies, which has come under fire from Republicans for doing a Bud Light marketing partnership with a transgender influencer, hired Origin Advocacy to lobby on general policy regarding the alcohol-beverage industry. Sean McLean, former White House liaison at the Trump Commerce Department and legislative director to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), will work on the account.

Hyundai Motor America hired DLA Piper to lobby on policies and investigations related to automobile manufacturing. Hyundai has come under fire for working with Alabama parts suppliers that employed children as young as 12 years old. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-Ga.) will work on the account.

Activision Blizzard hired Fierce Government Relations to lobby on issues related to labor and employment policy and content moderation. Lawmakers have scrutinized allegations of labor violations including sexual harassment and unequal pay at the video game company, along with lackluster moderation of hateful speech among its players. Aleix Jarvis, former legislative director to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), will work on the account.

Energy and Environment

Tesla hired Pioneer Public Affairs to lobby on issues related to federal fleet electrification and implementation of Inflation Reduction Act tax incentives and battery supply chain security. Joseph Britton, former chief of staff to Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), will work on the account.

The American Clean Power Association hired Cornerstone Government Affairs to lobby on Inflation Reduction Act implementation and general energy tax policy. The group is pushing for a permitting reform bill to fast-track energy projects. Sarah Venuto, former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission director and staff director of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee under Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), will work on the account.

Lowe’s Companies hired VNF Solutions to lobby on implementation of Inflation Reduction Act programs. Shelley Fidler, former Department of Energy aide in the Clinton administration, will work on the account.

Financial Services

​Deutsche Bank USA hired BGR Government Affairs to lobby on banking and financial services issues. The hire came in mid-March, around the time of the banking crisis that raised questions about Deutsche Bank’s future. Ames Keaghan, former senior adviser to Commodity Futures Trading Commission commissioner Caroline Pham, will work on the account.

Health Care

Pfizer hired Harbinger Strategies to lobby on business tax issues and health care reform proposals. Steve Stombres, former chief of staff to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.), will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.