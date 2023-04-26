Lobbying World: Top IP staffers head to K Street

Michael Best Strategies hired Joe Keeley as a partner and senior counsel for intellectual property. Keeley comes from the Senate Budget Committee, where he served as Republicans’ chief counsel and deputy staff director. Keeley previously was general counsel and deputy staff director for Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he led IP issues.

Jamie Simpson will join the Council for Innovation Promotion, a coalition pushing for strong intellectual property protections, as chief policy officer and counsel. Simpson most recently served as chief counsel for Democrats on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet.

Justin Sok joined Rich Feuer Anderson as a principal focused on tax policy. Sok comes from SIFMA, where he was managing director for tax. He previously served as legislative director for Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), who now chairs the House Ways and Means Committee.

Jim Barnette joined Venable as a partner in the firm’s government affairs practice. Barnette was Republicans’ longtime general counsel on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and most recently was a partner at Steptoe & Johnson.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck hired Greg Sunstrum as a senior policy adviser. Sunstrum comes from autonomous vehicle startup Argo AI, where he led federal affairs. He also served as chief of staff to Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.).

Regina Luzincourt joined Toyota Motors North America as director of government affairs. Luzincourt comes from Navient, where she was senior director of government relations, and she previously was director of political action at the Transport Workers Union of America.

Invariant hired Jessica Hatcher as a director focusing on health sector clients. Hatcher served as legislative director and health care adviser to Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.).