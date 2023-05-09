Bottom Line: News Corp. contracts with Schumer aide

Foreign Affairs

News Corp. hired Resolution Public Affairs to lobby on issues related to foreign correspondent security, antitrust in booking publishing and oversight of artificial intelligence. The media company wants Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who the U.S. says is being wrongfully detained. Heather McHugh, former legislative director to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.

The ​American Chamber of Commerce in China hired Crowell & Moring to lobby on U.S.-China trade issues. Jim Flood, former counsel to Schumer, will work on the account.

Energy and Environment

The American Exploration and Production Council hired Rich Feuer Anderson to lobby on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s climate disclosure rule. Ben Harney, former counsel for Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

​Earthjustice Action hired McCartin Public Policy Group to lobby on the Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act and other bills related to critical minerals. Muftiah McCartin, former staff director on the House Rules Committee, will work on the account.

Mitsubishi Power Americas hired McGuireWoods Consulting to lobby on its proposed hydrogen production hub in Illinois. Greg Bales, former senior adviser to Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), will work on the account.

Standard Industries hired Article One Group to monitor implementation of energy and tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. Ted McCann, former policy assistant to former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), will work on the account.

Tax

LegalZoom hired Capitol Tax Partners to lobby on tax compliance and reporting issues for small businesses. Christopher Javens, former tax counsel for Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.