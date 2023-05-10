Lobbying World: Hoyer, Durbin aides head to K Street

K&L Gates hired Jamie Jackson as a partner, Thomas Fulton as a government affairs adviser and Leonard Bickwit as an of counsel. Jackson most recently served as senior counsel to former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). Fulton served as deputy assistant secretary for transportation policy at the Trump Department of Transportation. Bickwit was a longtime lobbyist at Miller & Chevalier.

Joe Bushong joined Invariant as a director. Bushong most recently served as a senior policy adviser for appropriations and infrastructure to Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

Brandt Anderson joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a senior policy adviser focused on national and economic security issues. Anderson most recently served as national security adviser to Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Jill Hamaker joined the CGCN Group as a partner. Hamaker was a longtime lobbyist at Emergent BioSolutions, most recently serving as vice president of federal government affairs.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck hired Tripp McKemey as a senior policy adviser focused on technology and telecommunications issues. McKemey most recently was a government affairs manager at DISH Network.

Penta, a merger between Hamilton Place Strategies and other public affairs consulting firms, hired Scott Luginbill as vice president of policy insiders. Luginbill comes from the National Republican Congressional Committee, where he was director of incumbent retention.

Brandon Audap joined Monument Advocacy as a principal in its tax practice. Audap most recently was director of government affairs at JinkoSolar and previously was a Republican tax staffer on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Heather Owens joined Narrative Strategies as a senior director. Owens comes from the Democratic Governors Association, where she served as its longtime research director.

