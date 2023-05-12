Only 21% of U.S. Employees Trust The Leadership At Work

If Elon Musk’s contentious purchase of Twitter has taught us anything, it’s that leadership style and how it affects company culture (not to mention benefits and workplace policies) has a huge impact on employee engagement, retention and performance.

And while Musk’s polarizing methodologies aren’t typical of the majority of CEOs, a new study by Gallup has found that the vast bulk of leaders are losing trust with their employees.

Today, only 21 percent of American workers strongly agree that they trust the leaders of their organization, down from 24 percent in 2019.

And these figures, which coincide with the start of the pandemic versus where we are today, highlight how new ways of working—and their shortcomings—have undoubtedly played a part in triggering these feelings of distrust. So how can leaders work to regain the confidence of their workforce?

Cultivating a culture of trust

Gallup’s data suggests that in order to foster or reinstate trust, leaders need to adopt a three-pronged approach: communicate clearly, inspire confidence in the future, and lead and support change.

It argues that when these three elements are in place, 95 percent of workers trust their leaders.

While the pandemic and work from home orders allowed employees to see a more human side to their employers, the uncertainty that started to infiltrate remote workplaces as Zoom fatigue set in directly correlates with how well leaders were able to communicate with their staff.

This disconnect—both physical and metaphorical—made it harder for leaders to offer reassurance on the future state of play and in turn, led to employee disengagement.

The real cost of bad leadership

While there are many reasons why employees become disengaged and halt their personal investment in a job or organization, the overwhelming takeaway is that leaders must gain back trust in order to tackle this issue head on.

In fact, high employee engagement has been proven to improve productivity, reduce turnover and boost revenue—it’s estimated that low employee engagement costs the global economy $8.1 trillion per year.

That being said, creating a sense of belonging and an environment where employees can thrive doesn’t come easy.

Employers must actively work towards generating opportunities for meaningful work, pioneer real flexibility in the workplace and open up channels for dialogue that allow for two-way feedback.

And if these kinds of measures aren’t put in place and you’re struggling with a leader who continues to fail in their endeavors, it could be time to reconsider your current position and look towards a company that champions a more inclusive approach.

