Bottom Line: Ticketing coalition adds top lobbying firm

Competition

The ​Fix The Tix Coalition, a group backed by music industry associations pushing for online ticketing reforms, hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby on ticketing legislation. The coalition’s recent formation comes as Congress scrutinizes Ticketmaster’s market dominance and explores bipartisan legislation to crack down on deceptive ticketing practices. Casey Higgins, trade counsel to former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), will work on the account.

Appropriations

YMCA USA and the ​National Association for Family Child Care hired Actum to lobby on appropriations and childcare legislation. Leticia Mederos, former chief of staff to Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, will work on the accounts.

​The Council for Global Equality hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby on 2024 funding issues and LGBTQI policies. Former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.), the first House Republican to support same-sex marriage, will work on the account.

Democracy

The American Civil Liberties Union hired Williams and Jensen to lobby on civil rights and election law issues. Philip Kiko, former chief administrative officer of the House, will work on the account.

​Defend the Vote Action Fund hired Mission Strategies to lobby for bills to expand voting rights and increased funding for the Election Assistance Commission. Scott Fay, former chief of staff to Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), will work on the account.

Transportation

​Texans Against High-Speed Rail, a coalition of property owners opposed to a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston, hired the Vogel Group to lobby on federal policy regarding the project. Former Republican operative Andrew ​Nehring will work on the account.

Technology

Salesforce hired Moran Global Strategies to lobby on IT and software utilization throughout the federal government. Former Rep. Jim Moran (D-Va.), who co-founded the moderate New Democrat Coalition, will work on the account.