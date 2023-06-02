Why Fewer Job Openings Could Be A Positive For The Us Economy

It’s now a known fact that the once-scorching hot US jobs market has been showing the signs of a cooldown, just as summer hits.

According to the US Department of Labor’s most recent statistics, on the last business day of March this year, the number of job openings decreased to 9.6 million––that’s 1.6 million lower than in December.

Reasons to be cheerful

However, there is a strong glass-half-full argument for seeing fewer job openings as a boon, not a bust.

In fact, a cooling in openings can be an indicator of a more stable economy. As the jobs market reaches equilibrium, supply and demand begin to realign, so job boards browsers won’t notice that glut of openings they might have spotted in late 2022.

The bird’s eye view from the government’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is that the number of job openings––plus the overall level of US employment––was 2.4 percent higher than the number of those working or seeking work in February, compared with 2.9 percent in January.

These days, that so-called jobs-workers gap is good news for the Federal Reserve, investors, and even workers.

With layoffs, context matters

Another positive side-effect of the chill factor is that a backlog-free jobs market often demonstrates that positions are actively being filled.

That’s good news for the swathes of tech employees laid off in 2022, many of whom were snapped up relatively quickly by employers who had been super-eager to recruit.

That afflicted information sector, which saw the biggest layoffs last year, isn’t as Titanic in proportion as its high visibility would suggest. Tech jobs in the US account for just 2 percent of non-farming employment.

These layoffs made a dent, but won’t take down the ship. The Department of Labor has indeed noted that, despite a measurable slowdown in openings, hires in March remained little changed, sticking around the 6.1-million mark.

A more balanced labor market is also good news for wage inflation. For companies on a competitive recruitment drive, saner wage growth can only be a positive.

A good time to reassess

Perhaps the most therapeutic knock-on of a cooling in job openings is the opportunity it affords workers to slow down, reflect and reassess their career goals––as well as narrow their focus.

