This is why US workers have relocation resistance

For millions of Americans, it seems no matter how enticing the job offer, these days there’s simply no place like home. The number of US workers willing to move for a job has been declining since the mid-1980s, but since the pandemic, those numbers have fallen off a cliff.

A record low

According to the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the rate of Americans moving for work fell to a record low––just 1.6%––in the first quarter of 2023.

Unsurprisingly, experts say the mass move to remote working brought on by Covid-19 certainly nudged relocation figures towards a nosedive.

It’s now easier than ever for employees to take up a new role that allows for remote working.

Not only that, but these days it’s easier to advance in a company without having to relocate, thanks to the fact that many multinational organizations retain multiple office locations nationwide, as well as flatter corporate hierarchies that don’t call for divisional fence-hopping in order to progress.

Housing matters

There are other important factors keeping Americans home, too. The real estate market is in a perfect storm: rising interest rates mean that mortgage costs have more than doubled since early 2022, while house prices have surged over the past two years.

Moving house, therefore, has massive financial as well as lifestyle implications for workers, so those who can stay put and still work in their chosen fields are understandably choosing to do so.

Data from a major office key-fob firm shows that in the country’s 10 largest business districts, fewer than half of workers showed up at the office in the week ending May 10.

Relocation resistance is also tied up with the ongoing digital divide––that is, the uneven presence of good wifi. Positions in cities in which high speed broadband is harder to access are simply less attractive.

Relocation packages

Many firms have been quick to react, some with carrots, others with sticks. For some firms, the message to workers is that they need to be back in the office.

Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart are just two big players which believe staff do better on site, and some new hires are being told they need to live near the office.

Meanwhile, hundreds of firms, including Chevron and Appian, have improved their relocation packages to lure workers into making the shift. Across the board, jobs site Indeed.com says that job postings that reference relocation benefits increased by nearly 75% in the year to February according to its latest available data.

