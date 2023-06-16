These Are The Best US Companies For LGBTQ+ Workers

Rainbow washing – the corporate practice of showing superficial support for the LGBTQ+ community in order to elicit good feelings about a brand – isn’t just deceptive to consumers; it’s bad news for workers, too.

In the workplace, allyship is crucial year-round, not just in the June Pride season when everyone is watching.

D,E & I

Society may have come a long way for gay and queer rights, but being out in the office still calls for members of the LGBTQ+ community to place a high degree of trust in their employer, as well as in their co-workers.

Therefore, if you’re in this minority, the firm with which you choose to place your skill set really matters. A commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) beyond Pride-season marketing and events is an absolute minimum expectation.

Read the research

Inclusivity and diversity is now a definable, even auditable, metric. Word of mouth is measurable, and employees are regularly surveyed about their experiences of diversity and inclusion in their workplaces by firms such as Comparably and Glassdoor.

By far the best way to assess if a prospective employer has good DE&I policies to back up its rainbow-tinged claims is to look at formal research on the subject.

Professional data research companies have recently turned their attention to the issue, providing prospective employees (and investors) with accurate rankings of the best places to work if you’re a member of a minority group, including LGBTQ+.

Follow the data

Newsweek and the data firm Plant-A Insights Group teamed up to produce a list of America’s 300 Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+.

Meanwhile Out & Equal Workplace Advocates and the National LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) provide research publications about LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion.

Finally, the gold standard of national benchmarking on LGBTQ corporate policy is considered to be The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

All 842 businesses on this list have a 100 percent rating that designates them a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality”.

The industries and locations of these firms vary widely, but the thing they all have in common? Their rainbow flags fly all year round, but they don’t merely state a commitment to inclusivity. They actively implement policies and practices that make it the norm.

Lead Data Scientist, Deloitte, Oklahoma

Deloitte consistently ranks highly as an inclusive employer with excellent equality policies. An opening has arisen in the Strategic Analysis unit of its Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) sector. In short, this unit integrates big data analytics and strategic thinking to drive decision-making and growth.

It is hiring a Lead Data Scientist to support large scale data science projects that leverage data transformation and machine learning models. You’ll collaborate with the company’s leadership teams in business, FP&A, Talent and Strategy. You will also build supporting materials that help leaders and stakeholders make strategic decisions.

Demonstrated prowess in financial reporting, project management, data, machine learning, AI software and visualization tools such as Python, R and SQL are preferred. The estimated salary range for this role is $93,000-$191,000. Read more about the advantages of working at Deloitte, and apply, at The Hill Jobs board.

Director of Communications, USTelecom, Washington

USTelecom is at the forefront of broadband innovation in America, connecting communities with high-speed internet and deploying new technologies to future-proof it. The firm also prides itself on its diversity.

It is seeking a Director of Communications to head up the team that helps implement integrated communications projects. You should be motivated, great with words, organized, and a natural multi-tasker. Ideally, you should be adept at engagement with members, partners and stakeholders.

The right candidate will have five to seven years’ of experience in technology policy in government, on Capitol Hill, in a newsroom, agency, or a trade association. Read more detail about this exciting role in a highly inclusive firm, or apply for the job now.

Tax Services Manager, Fidelity Investments, Smithfield, RI

Fidelity scored highly on Newsweek/Plant-A Insights’ ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023 and was recognized by its own employees as a Best Place to Work in 2023.

It is now recruiting for a Tax and Cost Basis Manager to coordinate work volumes to ensure that clients are provided with quality output. Client experience is at the forefront of this role, as well as the ability to keep a team of 10-15 associates engaged and interactive.

Six years’ of experience in the financial services industry is preferred, including some people-management skills and cost basis reporting experience. You’ll be a natural at anticipating needs and finding new ways to improve the client service experience. The salary range for this Rhode Island-based role is $82,100 to $104,000 a year. Apply to work at Fidelity investments now.

