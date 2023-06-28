trending:

Lobbying World: GM adds top Peters aide, Airbnb alum

by Alex Gangitano - 06/28/23 6:00 AM ET
General Motors named Eric Feldman executive director of federal affairs, starting June 26. Feldman, who most recently was Airbnb’s head of federal and international affairs, will be the senior Democratic lobbyist. He previously was chief of staff to Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.).

Seven Letter, a bipartisan strategic communications firm, announced Blair Taylor will join as a managing director. Taylor was most recently communications director to former Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and the Senate Appropriations Committee. Also, Maura Hogan will join as a senior director. She previously was a digital communications specialist at the State Department under former President Obama.

ROKK Solutions hired Laura Hernandez-Smith as an account director. She previously was communications director to Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.).

Hunter Paletsas joined the Motion Picture Association as global chief finance officer. He will be based in the Los Angeles office and start July 24. Paletsas previously was chief finance officer at GoDigital Media Group LLC.

The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals named Jessica Brooks-Woods its new CEO and she will assume the role on Sept. 1. She is currently CEO and co-founder of the Executive Action and Response Network. She replaces outgoing CEO Janet Trautwein, who is stepping down after 26 years.

