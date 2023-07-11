Bottom Line: Beer Institute tops up lobbying operation

Alcohol

The Beer Institute, a national trade association representing the $409 billion beer industry, hired Cornerstone Government Affairs to lobby on economic, budget, tax and appropriations policies impacting large beer producers. The Beer Institute recently launched StandWithBeer.org, which alleges large liquor companies exploit tax loopholes to lower their effective tax rate. John Sandell, former tax counsel to the House Ways and Means Committee, will work on the account.

Finance

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers hired the Williams Group to lobby on federal mortgage reform. Latrice Powell, former assistant cloakroom manager for the Democratic House Cloakroom, will work on the account.

Agriculture

The American Wood Council hired Torrey Advisory Group, formerly Michael Torrey Associates LLC, to lobby on tall wood buildings, forest inventory analysis and climate data in the farm bill. Tara Smith, former senior professional staff member for the Senate Agriculture Committee, will work on the account.

Health

The Children’s Hospital Association, formerly the National Association of Children’s Hospitals, hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP to lobby on general issues related to children’s hospitals. Will Dunham, former deputy chief of staff for policy to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), will work on the account.

Tourism

Expedia Group hired Monument Advocacy to lobby on issues related to Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization. Kate Mills, former assistant director of the Office of Congressional Relations at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and senior counsel to Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

Immigration

Colorado Business Roundtable hired Cornerstone Government Affairs Inc. to lobby the Colorado congressional delegation on workforce and immigration issues, and share the Centennial State business community’s views. The state affiliate of the national Business Roundtable is a member of the Colorado Business Coalition for Immigration Solutions, a statewide group of more than 45 businesses, industry and trade organizations pushing the congressional delegation to enact federal immigration policy to modernize the immigration system and safeguard communities and borders. Kara van Stralen, former director of policy and research for Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.), will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.