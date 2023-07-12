Lobbying World: Lockheed Martin snags BAE exec

Shelly O’Neill Stoneman will join Lockheed Martin as senior vice president of government affairs effective Aug. 28. Stoneman comes from BAE Systems, where she was senior vice president for global relations. She previously was a special assistant for legislative affairs to former President Obama focused on national security and a special assistant to the Secretary of Defense, where she oversaw the selection of every Department of Defense presidential appointee and supported their confirmation process, according to her LinkedIn.

Michael “Fish” Pawlowski joined Capital Counsel as a partner. Pawlowski served as chief of staff to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) from 2016 to 2021, playing pivotal roles in efforts to reform the Affordable Care Act, development of the Keystone Pipeline, three nominations to the U.S. Supreme Court and the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Carbo joined the public affairs team at Cornerstone Government Affairs as a principal. Carbo previously worked in the office of former Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-La.) in 2009 and as communications director and campaign manager to former Rep. John Barrow (D-Ga.) from 2011 to 2014. He went on to work as deputy chief of staff and communications director for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) from 2015 to 2019.

Cornerstone Government Affairs also welcomed Samantha Davidson Guinn, former deputy secretary of state and deputy attorney general of Oklahoma, as a principal in its Oklahoma office. Guinn also served as a senior policy adviser and legal counsel in the Oklahoma State Senate, a legislative assistant in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and a staff assistant to former Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.).

Alston & Bird LLP added Jonathan Jagoda, former senior vice president at the Federation of American Hospitals, as a senior policy adviser. Jagoda joins the international law firm’s bipartisan health policy practice in its Washington, D.C., office.

Andrew Reidy and Joseph Saka joined the insurance counseling and recovery group in the Washington, D.C., office of the national insurance law firm Nossaman. Both joined Nossaman from Lowenstein Sandler LLP, where Andrew, who will lead the group, was a partner and Joseph was senior counsel.

Matt Mika joined AmericanHort, the national association for the horticulture industry, as vice president of advocacy and government affairs. Matt worked in state and federal government for nine years before moving on to work as the senior director for legislative affairs at the American Meat Institute from 2009 to 2011 and director of government relations at Tyson Foods from 2011 to 2022. He was vice president of the public affairs and strategic communication firm Atlas Crossing before joining AmericanHort.

Lobbying World documents the top lobbying hires in the nation’s capital every week.