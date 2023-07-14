Belonging in the workplace: what does it mean and why does it matter?

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs have received a lot of attention and resources in recent years.

Businesses spent an estimated $7.5 billion on them in 2020, and are projected to spend over $15 billion by 2026. But despite this, many companies have reported that their DEI programs have largely failed.

It’s simple — you can increase diversity in the workforce, treat people fairly and even include them, but if they still don’t truly feel as though they belong, your efforts miss the mark. That’s why studies show that belonging is one of the most powerful predictors of DEI efficacy in the workforce.

Belonging matters

Deloitte’s 2020 Human Capital Trends report ranked belonging as the top human capital issue organizations face today.

Deloitte’s researchers define “belonging” as workers feeling comfortable at work, including being treated fairly and respected by colleagues, feeling connected to the people they work with and the teams they are a part of, and feeling that they contribute to meaningful work outcomes.

They describe belonging as one of the most important issues for attracting, retaining, and activating employees in today’s workplace. The importance of belonging is backed up by employee feedback and research across the globe.

A report from McKinsey found that a lack of belonging is one of the top three reasons people quit a job post-pandemic, with 51% of employees citing it as the primary reason they left.

Nearly as many workers cited the desire to find an environment where they can work with people who trust and care for each other. As discovered by McKinsey, employees want stronger relationships, a sense of connection, and to be seen.

In a global study from Cognizant, 92% of respondents said it was important to feel like you’re appreciated for who you are and what you can contribute, and 62% said belonging was more important than salary.

Driver of wellbeing

Indeed’s Work Happiness Score research revealed that belonging is the top driver of wellbeing for employees and an essential driver of happiness at work, ranking higher than pay.

Belonging isn’t just key to DEI; it’s also the key to employee engagement and it’s good for business. According to research by Gartner, employees who work in diverse and inclusive teams see a 12% increase in performance.

In Ipsos’ 2022 Workplace Belonging Survey, nearly all employees (88%) at the companies surveyed agreed that a sense of belonging led to higher productivity at work. And a report from Great Place To Work shows that inclusive workplaces grow revenue more than three times faster than their less inclusive rivals.

The proliferation of research that shows the impact belonging can have on employees makes one thing clear: employers of all sizes must firmly foster a culture of belonging to remain viable.

Doing so is a foundational component of becoming a destination workplace. Of course there is no one-size-fits-all approach to cultivating DEI and belonging. A global company with employees who speak 10 different languages in 10 different time zones will do things differently than a company with 30 employees based out of Austin, Texas.

That said, here are three actions all leaders can take to cultivate belonging in the company, no matter how many people they manage.

Eliminate ‘outsiderness’

Feeling like an outsider is a personally painful, negative experience, a cognitive distraction that undermines focus and performance. Strive for a workplace culture in which individuality is both noticed and valued.

Conduct frequent check-ins with your employees (formal and informal) where they feel safe to ask for what they need and voice their opinions. Workplace support, understanding and trust all reduce the likelihood of an individual feeling like an outsider.

Reflect inward

Audit your policies and workplace norms for biases or unnecessary barriers that might marginalize employees. For example, if you hire a single mother but your policies don’t allow her the flexibility to pick up her child from school, you have done very little to help her belong.

Be accountable

Follow through on stated diversity measures and employee requests for change. Hold yourself and the entire company accountable for matching the standards of behavior that allow for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging to thrive.

